Cape Town – Former South African president Jacob Zuma will go on trial on fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering charges, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday.

In a media briefing, Abrahams said he considered representations from Zuma, via his legal team, but rejected the former president's submission which contained allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and "inexplicable delays".

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects to successfully prosecute Mr Zuma on charges listed in the indictment."

Two weeks ago, Abrahams received recommendations from his prosecution team on whether Zuma should have his day in court on the near decade-old corruption allegations.

He, however, had to wait till March 15 owing to an agreement between the NPA and civil society organisation the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which binds Abrahams to give two weeks’ notice to Casac before announcing the much-awaited decision on the Zuma charges.

On Wednesday Casac lost a Constitutional Court bid to block Abrahams from announcing the decision on Zuma prosecution because he was conflicted.

Last year the Supreme Court confirmed a High Court decision that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe erred when he decided to drop the corruption charges against Zuma in 2009.

Zuma filed papers with the NPA on January 31, in which he gave reasons why he should not face fraud and corruption charges.

The NPA had set an initial deadline of November 30, but after a request from Zuma, the former president was granted a seven-week extension.

On November 30, the DA filed papers with the NPA outlining why the 18 charges on 783 counts of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering against Zuma, should be reinstituted.

Political Bureau and ANA