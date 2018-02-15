Cape Town - Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been sworn in as President of the Republic of South Africa.





Just minutes ago Ramaphosa was sworn into the office of the Presidency by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng about three hours after he was elected as President by Parliament to fill in the vacancy left by former President Jacob Zuma.





Zuma's 11th hour resignation came after the ANC gave him an ultimatum to step down on his own accord or be forcefully removed by way of motion of no confidence supported by the party's caucus.





In a room filled by Ministers and their deputies, MPs, ANC NEC members, Ramaphosa swore to uphold the rule of the country and received a rousing round of applause from those in attendance.





Ramaphosa becomes the fifth President of the country since the dawn of democracy.





Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Read more:







