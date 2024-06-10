Next President and Speaker to be elected this Friday

The first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) where the next President of South Africa and Speaker of Parliament will be elected will take place on Friday, June 14. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed that the sitting will take place following the declaration of the national and provincial election results by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) earlier this month.

The sitting is scheduled to take place at 10am. The confirmation comes just days after the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK Party) led by former president Jacob Zuma announced that they plan to interdict the convening of the NA. "We argue that unresolved objections and the veracity of the substance by MK Party and other political parties who represent the will of the people, render this 'market based' declaration, and consequently the sitting and all its activities unconstitutional.

"Furthermore, and in defence of our people's constitutional rights, the MK Party will file papers with the Constitutional Court to interdict the swearing in of party-nominated candidates as members of the NA until our grievances, which are premised on allegations of election fraud and rigging, are thoroughly addressed by the courts," the party said in a statement released on Monday. In response to the MK Party’s imminent court action, Parliament said said it did not agree with the party's interpretation of Section 46 of the Constitution. “According to section 49(3) of the Constitution, unless and until the results of the election are set aside by a court, Parliament must ensure that the sittings proceed as directed.

“Because the first sittings of the NA and the National Council of Provinces will take place physically, the Parliamentary Administration is in the process of making arrangements to provide travel and accommodation for all members listed by the IEC, as handed over by the Chief Justice, to attend these sittings and the associated onboarding activities scheduled in Cape Town,” said Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo. Mothapo added that in light of the MK Party's expressed decision, through their legal representatives, not to attend the first sitting, Parliament has cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the party's elected members. “This measure is to avoid incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure, in compliance with the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2009,” he said.