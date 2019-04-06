NFP Leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - With fewer than 33 days left before elections, the National Freedom Party (NFP) says a referendum should be called on the death penalty for violent crimes including murder and rape. The party this week invited media houses to a detailed presentation of its election manifesto, titled “Giving power back to the people”, and also called for another referendum, on a gun-free society.

NFP MP Sheik Emam Manzoor said the party wanted to a referendum on the death penalty for violent crimes including murder and sexual crimes against women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

“We want to appoint special child commissioners in all the courts and ensure that a specialist is appointed to assist women in courts and police stations when they come to open abuse cases. Severe punishment should be imposed on those found guilty,” Manzoor said.

The NFP is returning to the ballot after failing to participate in the 2016 local government elections due to lack of finances and has sent a list of 56 national candidates to the Electoral Commission while in KwaZulu-Natal, it sent 21 candidates for the provincial list.





“We have already tabled a motion in Parliament to make South Africa a gun-free society and we are waiting for it to come back for debate.”

He also called for greater protection for police officers and incentives such as danger allowances.

Senior party members have also expressed confidence in its ailing leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi saying that as per their constitution, she could stand for a second term.

Political Bureau