NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi dies

Cape Town - The National Freedom Party (NFP) is in shock following the death of party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. She died at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on Monday morning.

The cause of her death is unknown. NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said her passing had left the party devastated as its members had hoped she would recover. Mdletshe described the 59-year-old as someone who was not an ordinary politician. He said she was one of the best leaders to come from South Africa, one who had left a remarkable mark on many people, especially in Zululand.

NFP MP Ahmed Shaik Emam said that if there was anything she had left, it was her selfless and passionate commitment to serve and make a difference in the lives of the people. He said kaMagwaza-Msibi had said she would not allow people to have a home with toilets 50m away. kaMagwaza-Msibi served as the deputy minister of science and technology from June 6, 2014 to May 25, 2019.

She founded the NFP which was launched on January 25, 2011 and also served as the former chairperson of the IFP in 1976. After serving as IFP chairperson, kaMagwaza-Msibi joined the executive committee of the IFP Youth and the Women's Brigade. In 1995, she was the only woman on the executive board of the Nongoma Transitional Local Council. According to her bio, she was elected chairperson of the Emakhosini Subregion, which comprised Ulundi and Babanango. Among the other positions she held were executive committee of the Zululand Regional Council, deputy chairperson of the Zululand Regional Council in 1997, chairperson of the Zululand Council, executive member of the Association of Regional Councils, executive member of the KwaZulu-Natal Local Government Association, chairperson of the Association of Regional Councils and executive member of the KwaZulu-Natal Gender Equality Executive.

From 1998 to 2003, she served as the deputy chairperson of the Youth Brigade which was then followed by the position of national secretary of the IFP Women's Brigade. KaMagwaza-Msibi is the former mayor of the Zululand District Municipality. [email protected]