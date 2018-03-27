JOHANNESBURG - The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Tuesday urged beleaguered South African soccer boss Danny Jordaan to resign amid allegations of rape against him by former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson alleged in October last year ago that Jordaan raped her at a Nelson Mandela Bay hotel room 25 years ago. She laid a charge of rape against Jordaan last week at Johannesburg's Parkview police station.

The NFP said Jordaan has ten days to vacate his top post at the SA Football Association (SAFA).

"NFP calls for the immediate resignation of Danny Jordan, as we believe that football is one of the sport codes in the country used to attract and encourage many of our youth to become positive contributors of change. Danny Jordan must be given enough time to prove his innocence as an individual, not as Safa president," the party said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Ferguson lays rape charge against Danny Jordaan

"Hence, he must vacate the office as a matter of urgency, voluntarily, or we will advise the board to recall him as Safa president."

Jordaan, a former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, has denied that the incident happened and has insisted that he is innocent. Last year, he denied Ferguson's offer of mediation between the two as it ran the risk of the public perceiving ''that there is a cover up away from the glare of public scrutiny".

African News Agency/ANA