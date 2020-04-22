NGOs welcome additional Covid-19 social relief funds

Pretoria - The Centre for Child Law welcomed President Cyril Ramaposa’s massive social relief and economic support package which includes a top-up to the child support grant for the next six months to support vulnerable children and families facing poverty and food insecurity.

The centre's Zita Hansungule told the Pretoria News: “The measures are in line with a call made by civil society, academics and South Africans, that signed a petition, to increase the child support grant.”

The grant has the biggest reach of all grants as it goes to 12.8 million children in nearly six million families, who have been severely affected by the lockdown. She said the measures announced will ensure that income is distributed to these households who have been shown to use the grant for food and basic necessities.





‘We continue to advocate for and monitor the provision of complementary measures to ensure children's continuous access to food; such as feeding programmes for children. We have to this end called for an urgent joint portfolio committee meeting between the Committees on Social Development and Education for the Committees to obtain clear responses from the officials of both departments on their plans to ensure that children have access to basic nutrition.”





Hansungule said hunger and malnutrition continue to be serious concerns that must be addressed.





Wayne Renkin of the National Homeless Network said while they also welcome the announcement, they are waiting in anticipation to see what it is going to look like in practice.





“What we have heard over the weeks regarding social relief and the actual roll-out on the grounds are two different things,” things, he said.





He lamented the government for not meeting with the organisations which look out for the homeless.





“We cannot understand why. We have requested meetings and we are trying to engage with the government because we need to implement on the ground what the government says must happen.”





Renkin said while there is a lot of poverty across the country, it is not clear at this stage from the president’s announcement exactly how much would be allocated to the homeless shelters.





“The reality is that we need a substantial amount to address the need...We just hope that this is the start to end homelessness and these measures are not only implemented during the lockdown,” Renkin said.





Among the relief announced by the president was a so-called Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 a month to those who have no income or do not receive a social grant.





