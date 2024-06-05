NHI, B-BBEE, land policies might blow up ANC-DA coalition, says Prof Seepe

Despite its traction, political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe is adamant that an ANC-DA coalition is likely to be fraught with policy challenges and potential conflicts such as power dynamics, land, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE), and foreign policies. For the first time in the history of democracy, the ANC which has been ruling for 30 years, is engaged in heavy talks with opposition parties in a bid to form a new government but a coalition one this time.

This is after the ANC suffered a massive defeat in the 2024 election. The ruling party got 40.18%, failing to reach at least 50% support to retain absolute power in the country which forced it to settle for a coalition government. The policy divergent between both parties includes the National Health Insurance Act (NHI), B-BBEE, and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (Bela Bill).

The DA recently slammed the ANC-led government for signing into law the NHI. Seepe said the coalition plan has raised concerns among many South Africans, particularly ANC members and their allies, including the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). With a combined support of more than 60%, a coalition between the ANC and the DA would enable them to control the National Assembly.

Cosatu rejected the coalition, accusing the DA of being against the idea of improving and protecting the rights of workers. On land, the DA states that land reform should be expedited by using the willing buyer-willing seller approach. ANC states: Restitution of land: Giving back land that was taken from its original owners during colonial and apartheid periods.

Here is a picture between the two parties on B-BBEE: ANC - Economic transformation: Increasing black ownership, control, and participation in important industries to establish a more egalitarian economy. DA - Economic empowerment for all: According to the DA, empowerment ought to be predicated more on economic necessity than racial class.