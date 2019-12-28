The NHI aims to provide more equitable access to quality health care, and the health portfolio committee has engaged in public participation process, which included requests for written submissions and holding public hearings.
Public hearings have been held in Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Other provinces such as Gauteng, Western Cape, Free State and North West will host public hearings in the new year.
The ad hoc committee, tasked to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution, has also published a draft bill.
The committee has issued a notice requesting members of the public to make written submissions until January 31, 2020.