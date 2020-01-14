Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. File photo: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has emphasised that the government will not allow graft to infiltrate the National Health Insurance (NHI) system. “We are not going to allow corruption. We are going to fight it,” Mkhize said in a recent interview with eNCA.

Responding to reports that some organisations were not pleased with the NHI and that doctors were threatening to leave the country if it was implemented, Mkhize said the NHI would be structured to offer the best health care to South Africans.

“The bill is at its framework state and there will be large engagements. Doctors must feel that this system will need them and therefore they won’t have to emigrate,” he said.

The NHI as a system is already run in Canada, France, Japan and Turkey, he said, adding that it was a global movement and that most UN countries were moving in this direction.