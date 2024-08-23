No conferences for MK party, Zuma says, citing vote buying concerns

Former President Jacob Zuma, now head of the uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MKP), has announced the party will not hold any conferences, citing rampant vote-buying at such events. Zuma made those remarks during the party’s media briefing on Thursday in Johannesburg to introduce its national leadership structure.

The eight-month-old party, founded last year in December, made its debut in the May 29 general elections, capturing 15% of the national vote. Addressing the media, Zuma, the president of MK party, said the appointment of the national leadership structure is a key reason the party won't hold conferences. He added that the appointed leaders would be responsible for driving pivotal changes within the party.

“We want to have an MK party that is disciplined, that respects people, and that is standing for the interests of the people. That’s what we want.” “We don’t want to see anyone of us doing something wrong,” he added. Zuma stressed that the party is still in its establishment phase and will not hold elective conferences, citing that such gatherings could undermine the party's unity and progress.

“Part of the reason we said we don’t need conferences for now as we are establishing our party, is because conferences have become fake. People use money to buy people to vote for them.” He has said that conferences are tainted by vote-buying, which can create divisive issues within the party. “We are saying that is not going to happen with the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party. No, that’s why we are not interested in conferences, nice things and spending a lot of money before we consolidate as a party to be a party that every citizen in this country can respect,” he told the media.

Sifiso Maseko, the party’s Secretary General, emphasised that their focus is on rebuilding and stabilising the party, not on holding conferences. “Our interests as the president has expressed are really in terms of focusing on building the party, focusing on stability and unity,” he told the public broadcaster. Maseko said that Floyd Shivambu, the MK party’s national organiser, will not be going to parliament.

Shivambu who ditched the red berets for the spears of MK party, one of the eight national leaders who were introduced during the media briefing. Shivambu is now part of the MK’s new high command structure, which is responsible for making the highest decisions within the party. Here are the new top eight leaders in the MK party: