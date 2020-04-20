No cooked food to be sold – Dlamini-Zuma amends lockdown regulations

Johannesburg - New amendments to the lockdown regulations now ban the purchase and sale of cooked hot food. The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published the amended regulations on Monday. The regulations had previously been unclear with regards to the sale of cooked food with many supermarkets being seen still selling cooked food items at their stores. The amendments now bring an end to speculation and uncertainty around the sale of cooked food. These changes come a few days after Dlamini-Zuma announced changes to the regulations as part of easing into ending the lockdown, but also making life easier for essential workers.

On transportation, Dlamini-Zuma said they had noticed people were continuing to transport alcohol during the lockdown. She said the only movement of alcohol would be the one used to manufacture sanitizers. She said the sanitisation of goods that were imported was no longer needed as it has been noted that by time goods travelling by sea arrived at the country's ports, the virus would not be detected.

She also said port operators would be allowed to move goods and export them to decrease congestion on the country's ports.

On funerals, Dlamini-Zuma said nothing much was changed and only 50 were allowed. To travel for a funeral, people would still need to obtain permits from the court or a police station. Those who could not wait for permits were allowed to use affidavits. She said the opening of hotel stays was removed.

After there were many complaints from parents about shared custody of children, Dlamini-Zuma said parents could move their children but they would need to have evidence of a birth certificate or a legal letter.

Coal mining operations continued to operate and ensure supply to Eskom during the lockdown. Dlamini-Zuma said mines could start operating at 50% and would gradually be increased over time. Conditions for such openings included that mining companies should provide transportation for employees, testing and quarantine facilities.

She said some warehouses could operate, specifically the ones providing essential services assistance. Other industries that will be open are call centres that deal with insurance claims, plumbing services. ICT suppliers who provide a service to ICT technologies would also be allowed to operate.

She said the government would be announcing which industries would be allowed to operate as gradual preparation for the end of the lockdown.

