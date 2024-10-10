‘No DA just ActionSA’ - Tshwane residents

Despite the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s slogan "Where the DA governs, we govern better", some Tshwane residents said they have experienced terrible governance under the blue party, and are looking forward to tenure of newly elected mayor, Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA. Moya was elected city mayor at Tshwane House in Pretoria on Wednesday. She defeated former mayor Cilliers Brink by 122 to 86 votes.

Tshwane residents who spoke to IOL bemoaned the frequent leadership changes have hindered service delivery and disrupted processes necessary to get the capital city working effectively. Despite repeated promises from local authorities, residents complain of unexpected power outages, persistent water shortages, and inconsistent waste collection services. Speaking to IOL outside the Tshwane house, Rosina Molamo said the DA “abused them and denied them their rights”.

"Go to Hammanskraal now, roads are a mess with potholes left and right. Water problems have escalated, even after the Cholera outbreak, the DA could not come for the residents. Promises were made but nothing was delivered," she said. Molamo said Tshwane townships were filthy and services were not often rendered to them. "What kind of governance is that, we were taken for granted," she added. Oupa Shikamba said " I am only happy that the DA is gone, at least ActionSA can now deliver proper services."

Shikamba said crime in townships was rife while suburbs were made a priority, health-care services were poor including the infrastructure. "This must come to an end, we are all human and deserve the same things, water, safety and security, jobs, food, healthcare services and electricity. ActionSA must save us," he said. Meanwhile, other residents wanted Brink to be reinstated as mayor; they believed that he did a good job.

David Jack said they should have just left Brink because the city was gradually overcoming its issues. He mentioned that law enforcement agencies could be seen corner-to-corner in town, municipal workers cleaning the streets and also order in the city. "DA was the best," he said.

Here is a timeline of Tshwane mayors since 2010: 2010 - 2016: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (ANC) 2016 - 2019: Solly Msimanga (DA)

2019 - 2020: Stevens Mokgalapa (DA) 2020 - 2023: Randall Williams (DA) 2023 - 2023 - the late Murunwa Makwarela (COPE), he only served for 10 days.