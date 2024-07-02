No deal between ANC and DA in Gauteng, unity talks hit dead end, DA open for further negotiations

The provincial government of unity negotiations between the DA and ANC have reached a breaking point as the two parties struggled to reach an agreement on position allocation in the Gauteng legislature. However, the DA stated they were still open to talks, provided the ANC treats and approaches them with respect.

The DA Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille said they have tried to meet the ANC halfway but they were not available. She provided an update on the end of negotiations with the ANC during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Zille said the ANC wanted to offer the DA a maximum of three out of ten cabinet positions but did not address the remaining posts.

“They wanted to give us these positions without telling us how many seats they intend to take for themselves, and how many they propose to offer to other parties,” she said. According to Zille, the ANC wanted to keep seven posts, including that of the premier. “The ANC today conceded that they had intended to allocate three seats to the DA, and seven to themselves, out of a cabinet of 10 (including the ANC Premier).

“This division falls far short of the requirements set out in Clause 16 of the Declaration of Intent, given that the DA comprises 45% and the ANC 55% of the GNU,” she stated. She further mentioned that the ANC wanted to give the IFP an MEC position in the legislature but “the ANC having six seats plus premier was not appropriate.” She said they wanted four cabinet posts for the DA, one for the IFP, and five for the ANC, as they are almost at the same level.

The ANC holds 28 seats in the house, while the DA has 22, representing 34% and 27% of the votes in Gauteng, respectively. Zille maintained that her party would not agree to be taken hostage in a government of unity where one party calls the shots, despite the ANC leading the GNU. “We do not agree to be held hostage in the GNU. We want proportion, inclusivity, and respect for the will of the voters. Proportionality is important,” she said.