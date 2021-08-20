No decision on a new Premier for North West - Job Mokgoro remains for now

Johannesburg - The ANC North West’s planned move to swear-in its premier elect Bushy Maape as a member of the provincial legislature and later as premier on Friday suffered a blow after none of the 21 ANC members, including Premier Job Mokgoro, offered to vacate their seats on Thursday. While it was widely expected that Mokgoro would submit his letter of resignation following talks with the ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

However, the office of the speaker of provincial legislature Susan Daantjie on Thursday said no such letter was brought to their attention. Daantjie’s spokesperson Tebogo Chaane last night said the speaker was not made aware of any member of the legislature or the premier’s intention to resign. “I can confirm we’ve not received any resignation letter,” Chaane said.

The ANC North West spokesperson Kenny Morolong and the interim provincial coordinator Hlomane Chauke were not available to comment on allegations that Mokgoro has listed conditions for his exit. One of these conditions was apparently a public apology from Chauke over his claims that Mokgoro failed to act against errant and poor performing municipalities in the North West while at the helm. During the announcement of Maape as premier-elect - Chauke was adamant that his mandate was to deal with arrogant mayors and speakers of the different municipalities who, according to Chauke “were serving their self-interests.”

However, people close to Mokgoro believe that the allegations were unfounded. “Premier Mokgoro has been doing well in terms of stabilising governance in the province. He has been very outspoken about the role of the section 100 intervention that was placed in the NW following the removal of Supra Mahumapelo as Premier in 2018,” one of the sources said. This was also confirmed by ANC legislature members who said Mokgoro’s own office was under administration, saying he had to get the support of the administrator and a government minister if he wanted to appoint heads of departments in his government.

“Mr Mokgoro will in the end submit his resignation but his accusers need to clearly apologise to him. The North West government and the municipalities were placed under administration prior to his arrival. “It is surprising now that the interim provincial committee of the ANC wants the national government to now do away with the Section 100 administration before their candidate takes over. “They are clearly aware that Bushy Maape will experience the same problems,” one of the ANC members said last night.

On Thursday night, the ANC members and other opposition leaders were still doing legislature oversight duties in Vryburg and are due back on Friday. "Premier Mokgoro still remains at the helm," one of the sources said.