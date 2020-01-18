Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - No effort will be spared in rooting out corruption and malfeasance in all its forms in the home affairs department, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said. Motsoaledi welcomed the arrest of immigration official Sam Langa,who was arrested during a sting operation by police on January 9, and appeared in court this week, the department said in a statement.

Langa was alleged to have demanded over R100 000 from a foreign businessman who was in the country illegally to allegedly ensure that the businessman and other foreigners were not deported back to their country of origin. Langa faced charges of corruption, extortion, and defeating the ends of justice. He has reportedly released on bail.

"We shall spare no effort in rooting out corruption and malfeasance in all its forms in the department. The department will work with the police and all law enforcement agencies to ensure that transgressors face the full might of the law," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi lamented the fact that Langa was a law enforcement officer whose job was to make sure that the law was upheld, adhered to, and respected. This alone aggravated the alleged transgressions of Langa.