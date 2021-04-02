No fear of being removed at ANC NGC – Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday appeared unfazed by efforts to unseat him at the governing party’s upcoming national general council (NGC).

Ramaphosa spoke after laying wreaths on the graves of Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her daughter, Zindzi Mandela, in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

”NGCs are not about removing or installing anyone. The NGC is about renewing our policies, the implementation and where we are and thereafter we hold our policy conference, and thereafter we hold a leadership electing conference, which is in 2022,” Ramaphosa said.

He also announced that the Covid-19 vaccination programme would be sped up.

”The minister of health (Dr Zweli Mkhize) will soon be announcing that now we have signed all the agreements and that we are waiting for delivery and the vaccination programme will now get under way with a great deal of speed,” Ramaphosa said.