Johannesburg - While some organisations have been critical of ANC lists of representatives to Parliament and provincial legislatures, they have not formally objected to the candidates nominated to stand. This emerged on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline set by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to allow the public to submit objections against those candidates who don’t qualify to be elected.

ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala said their organisation had not discussed the submission of objections to the electoral body.

Zikalala was doubtful if the league would meet to discuss the matter ahead of the IEC deadline later on Tuesday, but hopeful the ANC national executive committee would consider the matter at its meeting on Monday.

“We still appeal to the individuals to use their conscience and withdraw their names,” Zikalala said.

The veterans’ league has previously urged questionable leaders to step aside.

It has also urged ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the top structures of the governing party to refer the candidate lists to the integrity commission and, if appropriate, request such leaders to step aside.

ANC elders have also been on a crusade against the inclusion of rogue leaders - some of whom are facing serious allegations of corruption.

Mabine Seabe, the DA’s director of communications, confirmed that his party had not put forward any objections. Seabe said South Africans did not deserve to be represented by questionable characters in Parliament and legislatures.

The Electoral Act sets out three conditions in which individuals could be disqualified.

These include being unrehabilitated insolvents, being declared of unsound mind by a court and being sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment without an option of a fine.

The official opposition has instead started an online petition that allows the public to object to the ANC list anonymously to Ramaphosa.

The IEC did not respond to questions emailed at its request.

