Former minister Jeff Radebe, who served under Presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and interim president Cyril Ramaphosa, was not included in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announced on Wednesday. He issued this statement on Thursday, in which he said that he will continue to serve the African continent:

Having headed seven ministries (the Department of Public Works; Public Enterprises; Acting Health; Transport; Justice and Constitutional Development; The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Energy) for a quarter of a century, it would be an understatement to say that I have found no greater honour to have been trusted by five presidents (Presidents Mandela, Mbeki, Motlhante, Zuma and the current President Ramaphosa) since the dawn of democracy to serve my country and the people of South Africa.





I am proud of the gains I have achieved as a servant leader and the contributions I have made throughout my years in government. I have crisscrossed the length and breadth of this country and the world, with barely a sphere of government I have not participated in. The highs and lows of political life will hold me in good stead for the road ahead.





Politics and running government, have been my life. Twenty five years in government has meant time away from loved ones and a busy schedule. The day I made a vow to serve the African National Congress was the beginning of a life long commitment to this country - sacrificially, at times, at the expense of my family.





Considering new options marks a new era for me and my family. I look forward to being able to enjoy the routines of normal life as well as immersing myself into new possibilities. As the saying goes, every next level of our lives will demand a different version of ourselves.





I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for having trusted me with the Energy portfolio. I also thank the people of South Africa who remind government every day of the price that was paid for this democracy. May they continue to hold us, as public servants to account and to remind us of our duty to serve.



