“No heritage without land” - EFF says

Durban – As the country celebrates Heritage Day, the EFF said on Friday that there was no heritage without the land. The party said that it would like to reiterate the call for land expropriation without compensation. The EFF said that the significance of the day has to be through embracing and celebrating culture and traditions, but without the land, it was meaningless.

The party said the heritage that should be “jealously” protected and passed down to future generations was the African languages. It said that people must exercise their right to vote and choose the EFF for the upcoming local government elections for the return of their true heritage, the land. There is no heritage without the land.



Ssshhhh sulinyembezi Black Child.



Because it is just a matter of time until we claim back our land without blood. Just by voting alone and voting for the EFF.#VoteEFF come November 1st. pic.twitter.com/ICIaVvMmXE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 24, 2021 “The majority of South Africans remain landless, jobless and are excluded from the mainstream economy, and no amount of traditional attire or the braaing of cattle that pastures on our land can downplay that fact.