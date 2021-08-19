No international law was violated in the jailing of Jacob Zuma – Helen Suzman Foundation

Durban – The Helen Suzman Foundation, which is one of eight parties the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has asked to file papers in the Jacob Zuma rescission application, says no international law on detaining people was violated in his jailing. The foundation’s submissions seem to concur with the submission of the Zondo commission and that of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

On the other side of the argument, Democracy in Action and Zuma and his lawyers are in agreement that international law was violated in his jailing without a trial and the Concourt should correct that. The Helen Suzman Foundation was the last to file its papers on Wednesday and it laid out why it believes Zuma’s application should be dismissed. It said the process that led to Zuma’s sentencing to 15 months for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correction Centre was not a criminal trial where he was allowed to appeal in stages.

It added that even the Concourt “bent over backwards to afford Mr Zuma equivalent safeguards, including the further right to file an affidavit in relation to the sanction to be imposed, after the hearing” but he ignored that. “In our law, civil contempt procedures on motion are not criminal proceedings. Therefore where, in accordance with the Constitution’s express empowering, this court has found a person in contempt of court in civil motion proceedings. “And after careful consideration determined that imprisonment is the appropriate and necessary sanction, then evidently, by virtue of this court’s position as South Africa’s highest court, no appeal or review can lie to any higher court,” it argued in the submission.