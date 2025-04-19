'No interview took place': DIRCO denounces fabricated interview attributed to Special Envoy to US, Mcebisi Jonas

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has denied claims published by Semafor regarding an alleged interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to the United States (US), Mcebisi Jonas. In a statement, DIRCO described the report as misinformation and emphasised that no such interview ever occurred.

IOL previously reported that Ramaphosa appointed Jonas as the Special Envoy to the US following the expulsion of former Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Jonas's appointment also comes amid tensions between South Africa and the US, particularly in light of a recent US funding freeze due to false accusations that the SA government is readying itself to confiscate land illegally. “DIRCO categorically denies the claims made by Semafor regarding an interview with His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to the United States, Mcebisi Jonas,” the department said.

“The statements attributed to Mr Jonas in the publication’s Friday newsletter are entirely unfounded. They neither reflect his views nor correspond to any actual interview, as no such engagement took place.” The department expressed concern over what it called fabricated quotes allegedly tied to Jonas about addressing misinformation in the United States. “Regrettably, these assertions are entirely false,” DIRCO said. DIRCO also noted that due to the gravity of his diplomatic responsibilities, Jonas will not be engaging in media interviews at this time.

“His mandate—to advance South Africa’s strategic partnership with the United States—remains his sole priority, and any distractions will not be entertained,” the statement said. DIRCO reaffirmed Jonas’s official status as a government representative and condemned any unauthorised claims of representation. “The government neither recognises, endorses, nor condones any unauthorised individuals or entities claiming to represent South Africa’s interests in formal or informal dialogues,” the department said.

Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Chrispin Phiri, reinforced the government's stance: “South Africa remains committed to transparent, accountable, and dignified diplomacy. ''We urge all stakeholders to rely solely on official communications for accurate information and to respect the integrity of Mr Jonas’s pivotal role in fostering international cooperation.” [email protected]