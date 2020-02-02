Cape Town - Parliament has rejected Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's assertion that its process seeking to remove her from office is "unconstitutional and unlawful", saying there is no legal impediment or grounds for the National Assembly not to proceed with the implementation of the new rules.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had responded to a letter she received from Mkhwebane, dated January 28, in which she alleged that the rules of the House relating to the process of removing office-bearers of institutions supporting democracy (ISDs), in line with section 194 of the Constitution, were unconstitutional and unlawful, Parliament said in a statement on Sunday.
"Her letter follows the announcement that the Speaker will refer the motion tabled by the Democratic Alliance chief whip, requesting that Parliament initiate proceedings for the removal of the public protector from office, to an independent panel of experts to conduct a preliminary assessment," the statement said.
The Assembly rules enjoined the Speaker to determine if a motion submitted in terms of section 194(1) of the Constitution (ie, removal proceedings against office-bearers of ISDs) was compliant with the criteria set out in the rule (ie. it was clearly formulated and well-substantiated), and if so to refer the motion and all supporting documentation to an independent panel.
Modise had confirmed that the substantive motion complied with the form requirements in the rules. The Speaker alone may not unduly obstruct the right of any MP to table a duly compliant motion submitted in line with section 194 of the Constitution.