No manga-manga business! BMA says it is ready to clamp on illegal immigrants as travellers return to SA

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it was working closely with its Zimbabwean counterparts to ensure that the border crossings were legal in a bid to prevent illegal immigrants from entering South Africa. Speaking to the media on Friday, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato assured the public that the Beitbridge port of entry was ready and prepared for the return of people who had gone to their country of origin during the December holidays.

Beitbridge serves as a vital entry point connecting South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). On Thursday, the officials launched a crime-fighting operation to clamp down on the illegal crossings around the border. According to Masiapato, this would be helpful as they expect an increase in vehicles and people towards the end of the weekend.

“I can indicate that inside the port, we have very clear demarcations that we have done, we have demarcated the areas where we are going to be processing all the small vehicles, people coming through public transport like buses and taxis," he said. This also included the processing of trucks guided by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials. Because of its large number of passengers and cargo, the border station has turned into a hub for illegal activity, such as the smuggling of illegal products.

"As the BMA and the rest of the stakeholders that are here at the Beitbridge port of entry. On that basis, we can indicate that we did conclude the exit leg on December 31 and from January 1. "We are fairly ready to start receiving people that will be returning to South Africa coming from the rest of the continent through the Beitbridge border," Masiapato said.