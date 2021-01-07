No mass rally and a virtual address by Ramaphosa: this is how ANC will celebrate January 8 amid Covid-19

Johannesburg - Despite being forced to cancel its annual birthday bash, the ANC has indicated that it was steaming ahead with plans to virtually celebrate its 109th anniversary on Friday.

Annually the party hosts its January 8 celebrations in different provinces on a rotational arrangement where its leaders, members and supporters celebrate and engage in organisational activities and festivities to celebrate the governing party’s 1912 founding.

The sometimes opulent festivities have, however, been brought to a halt for the first time this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and regulations which prohibit gatherings.

The ANC had already chosen Limpopo as the host province for this year’s celebrations.

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said while official celebrations had been cancelled, President Cyril Ramaphosa would still deliver the annual January 8 statement on Friday night which serves as the party’s programme of action and line of march for the year.