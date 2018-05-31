Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd at the prayer service organised to welcome him back home to Nkandla. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA

Nkandla - President Jacob Zuma’s controversial son Edward said his father wanted to distance himself from a KwaZulu-Natal group that wants to create a breakaway party that will split the ANC votes next year.

Members of Mazibuye Emasisweni claim the former president is advising them on how to form a political party.

“I want to distance former president Jacob Zuma from these people who want fame at all costs. No member of the Zuma family is involved with them as we are all disciplined members of the ANC and will forever remain loyal to it.

“We believe if there are any issues ,the ANC is more than capable of dealing with them internally as has been the tradition of the glorious movement,” he said.

Edward Zuma spoke to Independent Media after his father told a large crowd in Nkandla that claims that he will soon leave the ANC were false.

Zuma was addressing the crowd who had packed a small marquee erected on an open field a stone’s throw away from his controversial multi-million rand KwaDakadunuse homestead.





Pastors from various Christian denominations, including ANC MPL Vusi Dube, had organised the prayer service to welcome Zuma back home after an unceremonial end to his second term as president.

Mazibuye spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo told the media before the event started that Zuma was one of many senior struggle stalwarts who had been advising them on how to go about forming a new party.

“To tell you the truth, we would like president Zuma to lead the new party. He started the economic struggle and he has to complete it,” said Ngcobo.

