Cape Town - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says its patience is wearing out on excuses provided by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
This comes after National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, said her organisation needed time to crack complex commercial crime cases and fix broken state institutions.
But Scopa insisted the honeymoon was over for Batohi, and it needed to start seeing action.
This was after the NPA said it had only managed to prosecute nine cases out of 881 referred to it by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Batohi said one of the major challenges for the organisation was that it had vacancies for 700 prosecutors. But since 2015, the NPA’s budget to hire more staff had been frozen by the National Treasury.