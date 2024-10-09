‘No more politics’: Tshwane’s new Mayor Nasiphi Moya vows to deliver better basic services

Newly elected Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya has promised the residents that they will witness proper basic service delivery under her leadership. Moya, fielded by ActionSA, was officially elected mayor at Tshwane House in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The past couple of months have been difficult for the residents of Tshwane, as they faced uncertainty over the leadership of the city. Residents, especially those in townships, experienced water shortages, load reduction, lack of infrastructure maintenance as well as crime. In her speech, Moya said she would spend the lion’s share of her time addressing issues, adding that she would put politics in the past and bring stability to the city.

Moya set the record straight that she was the mayor of Tshwane and not for individuals and therefore would work for everyone. “I am a mayor for all four million residents of Tshwane, and on that point I am non-negotiable. “To the residents of Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Ga-Rankuwa, Lynnwood, Kameeldrift, Waterkloof, Irene, Sokhulumi, and everyone residing in between, I am here to tell you that I am a mayor for all,” she said.

Acknowledging the troubling reality of the growing divide between the affluent and the disadvantaged, Moya vowed to bridge this gap and ensure that an inclusive environment was created. This is regardless of residents’ economic status or geographic location. Some of the promises Moya made included providing work opportunities through the EPWP, fixing sewer pipes, and improving water provision, to provide dignity to all residents, and investing in roads and transport infrastructure.