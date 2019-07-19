Picture: Ross Jansen/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against further "private developments" on pieces of land in District Six, saying such spaces should be reserved for returning residents who were evicted during apartheid. "We welcome the intervention by Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille to halt an attempt to dispose of 25 parcels of land in District Six," said the ANC in a statement on Friday issued by Dennis Cruywagen, the party's provincial media liaison officer.

"We understand that least 17 of the 25 pieces of land scattered across District Six and which belongs to her department been earmarked to be developed."

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We do not need more private developments that will further alienate former residents and their descendants from District Six. To developers, we say hands off District Six and let the people return.

"We also demand that Public Works become more sensitive and attuned to political changes in our country. They should not be blind to the harm and hurt inflicted by apartheid.”

The ANC in the Western Cape is also urging Cape Peninsula of Technology and different government departments to quickly iron out their differences over 5.6 hectares of land so that it can be transferred to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

“Many people have died with the hope of returning to District Six still in their heart. The return of those who still want to live in District Six must be speeded up,” said Jacobs.

African News Agency/ANA