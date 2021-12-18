No need to investigate the recruitment of senior public servants without requisite qualifications, says Minister Dlodlo

Johannesburg – Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says there was no need to conduct investigations into the recruitment of senior management service (SMS) members without requisite qualifications for their positions. Dlodlo said this when responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Mimmy Gondwe, who asked whether her department had conducted any investigation into how 35% of senior public service employees were hired without the requisite qualifications for the positions they currently occupy.

Gondwe also enquired whether the investigation established conclusively that these employees did indeed lack the requisite qualifications, among other things. In her response, Dlodlo said all heads of departments were sent a circular requesting them to verify the qualifications of their SMS members and to update information on the personnel and salaries (Persal) management system. “As a results of information relayed in the circular, the number of SMS members who do not have the requisite qualifications for the position they currently occupy, went down from 35% to 27.29 % by July 2021, and further to 26% by October 31, 2021.

“This is because, as stated before, there might be SMS members who do possess proper qualifications, but such are not reflected on the Persal system,” she said. Dlodlo also said information received from departments showed that some were not regularly updating information on Persal, resulting in incomplete information. “It was also revealed that some of the SMS members who were identified as not meeting minimum requirements became senior managers before the 2016 Public Service Regulations, as such they were compliant at the time of their joining the SMS,” she said.