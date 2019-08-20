Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Hopes that eThekwini municipality was going to have a new mayor by Tuesday have been dashed after an intense Monday meeting of the ANC provincial working committee (PWC) failed to conclude on time. This therefore means that Fawzia Peer will remain acting in the position until a replacement for Zandile Gumede, who was fired a few days ago, is found. Another municipality that remains without a political head is Msunduzi where Themba Njilo and his deputy, Thobani Zuma, were asked to vacate their positions together with their entire executive committee team.

Sources within the party said there was no decision on who should take over in eThekwini after the list of shortlisted people was not compiled due to internal lobbying by various factions within the party.

“I don’t think they will be a mayor anytime soon. The provincial leadership was unable to meet with the national top six on Monday to present the shortlisted names,” said a source.

So far among those touted for the position includes KZN transport MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, former deputy mayor, Nomvuzo Shabalala and former KZN MEC for Agriculture, Cyril Xaba.

The spokesperson of the party in KZN, Ricardo Mthembu, confirmed the delay but said the new mayors will be announced on Thursday this week. Previously, Mthembu said the new mayors would be announced on Tuesday.

“The PWC is still in session finishing its work and it will conclude its work tomorrow (Wednesday),” Mthembu said.

He was coy on whether they met with national top six on Monday as planned, saying all would be announced on Thursday when they host a press conference.

Political Bureau