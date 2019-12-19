PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday called on South Africans to boycott television news channel eNCA.
The party made the statement in response to the alleged harassment, and resignation, of political reporter Samkele Maseko, and the alleged abuse of another reporter, Khayelihle James Khumalo.
"South Africans must unite in totally boycotting eNCA, both from watching it and attending to its news requests and events. No one must call an African child a rat in our country and it just becomes business as usual," said EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
The Julius Malema-led opposition party condemned the news channel "for its racist treatment of African journalists".
"In a tweet, one of its [eNCA] managers called journalist Samkele Maseko a rat on social media, after firing him. We also have reliable information that eNCA placed Khayelihle Khumalo under suspension for tweeting about the EFF second national people’s assembly from his personal account," said Ndlozi.