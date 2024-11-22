No one should fall sick or die from purchasing food from their local store - DA

An inter-ministerial press conference on Thursday gave South Africans further information about the country’s action plan to halt the flood of apparent food poisonings, which have primarily impacted children. Nobody should become sick or die as a result of buying food at their local grocery shop, said the Democratic Alliance (DA) national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp.

“Horrific stories emerging have shattered hearts across our country, and we have endured enough pain,” Aucamp said. He said that the DA appreciates these specific efforts to put these tragedies to a stop: The joint fund will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) navigate regulations. This allows us to create a nationwide database for monitoring the trade of products. Tracing Efforts to strengthen protection of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) will ensure that pupils, particularly the poor, continue to get good and nutritious meals for their growth. “We note the declaration of a National State of Disaster. Whilst such declarations can result in an overreach of power, the Democratic Alliance will maintain close oversight to ensure it is enforced responsibly, to protect children from harm.