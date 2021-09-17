No oral arguments in IEC vs DA registration application, says top court

The ConCourt has decided there won’t be any oral arguments in the application by the DA challenging the IEC’s decision to allow parties to register candidates for the local government elections. The Constitutional Court has decided there won’t be any oral arguments in the application by the DA challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s decision to allow parties to register candidates for the local government elections.

The DA went to the apex court to challenge the IEC, saying it was unfair. It said it wanted the decision of the electoral body to be overturned by the court. But the IEC has opposed the DA’s application.

In a notice, the apex court said: “Kindly be informed that the urgent application instituted by the third intervening party (DA) in CCT 245/21 will be decided on the papers without an oral hearing.” The court gave the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register candidates in several municipalities across the country. This was after the Constitutional Court ruled that despite elections being held this year, the IEC was allowed to register voters.

The IEC said the decision was linked to allowing parties to register candidates for the elections. The ANC has said it wants to ensure it contests all the wards in the country. Before its bungle, only the DA and EFF had registered candidates in all the wards.

The ANC had argued that it would not be fair to lose an election without contesting it. The party is riven by contests and protests for candidates nominated by some of the branches and structures. The parties are campaigning for the elections with the metros the key factor.