No PPE, no work! Union tells health workers as infections rise in sector

A presentation by the Department of Health showed that 328 health workers had been infected with the coronavirus since March, with the majority of victims being nurses.







The reports of health professionals being infected comes as unions have called for more to be done by the government to help health workers. In the Eastern Cape, some nurses had raised concerns about the lack of protective equipment.





This comes as just under 5 000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in SA, with 93 fatalities across the country. The Western Cape has been the hardest hit province so far, with the most deaths and the most cases.



Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the government was working on increasing the number of PPEs being distributed across the country. He said the country had acquired PPE stock that could last for the next four to eight weeks.



