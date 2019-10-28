No progress yet, four years after pledge to create thousands of jobs









The promise of jobs was made by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile. Picture: Itumeleng English English/ African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Gauteng Finance and eGovernment MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, says the provincial government is still on track to deliver on its promise to create more than 4000 jobs in the Jewellery Manufacturing Hub in Ekurhuleni. Nkomo-Ralehoko made the undertaking in her written replies to questions by the DA’s provincial spokesperson for finance, Adriana Randall. The promise of jobs was made by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile, and former deputy minister of Trade and Industry Mzwandile Masina - now Mayor of Ekurhuleni - during the official sod-turning event for the hub in September 2015. In their addresses to hundreds of people that attended, both leaders promised that the Jewellery Manufacturing Hub would attract international investors and create jobs for local people. Four years later, Nkomo-Ralehoko said plans to create jobs were still in the pipeline.

She confirmed that the project had not been implemented yet, but said the socio-economic impact assessment study (SEIA) conducted on the Jewellery Manufacturing Precinct (JMP) project estimated that 4 764 jobs for the local economy would be created.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the estimated jobs were further categorised as 599 direct jobs; 1 823 indirect jobs and 2 342 induced jobs.

She said local spend on this project was estimated to be in the region of R402.95 million.

However, Randall expressed shock at the lengthy delays to implement the project since its launch four years ago.

“The DA in Gauteng is shocked to learn that four years down the line, there is still no movement in getting the Jewellery Manufacturing hub up and running,” Randall said.

She said the hub had the potential to contribute millions of rand to the local economy in Gauteng.