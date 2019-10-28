Johannesburg - Gauteng Finance and eGovernment MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, says the provincial government is still on track to deliver on its promise to create more than 4000 jobs in the Jewellery Manufacturing Hub in Ekurhuleni.
Nkomo-Ralehoko made the undertaking in her written replies to questions by the DA’s provincial spokesperson for finance, Adriana Randall.
The promise of jobs was made by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile, and former deputy minister of Trade and Industry Mzwandile Masina - now Mayor of Ekurhuleni - during the official sod-turning event for the hub in September 2015.
In their addresses to hundreds of people that attended, both leaders promised that the Jewellery Manufacturing Hub would attract international investors and create jobs for local people.
Four years later, Nkomo-Ralehoko said plans to create jobs were still in the pipeline.