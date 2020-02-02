Cape Town - Political parties have insisted they will press ahead with the submission of names to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, of people to serve on an independent panel to assess the prima facie case against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The DA, IFP, United Democratic Movement (UDM) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said on Saturday the rules drafted by Parliament to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution, including the public protector, were constitutional and in line with the law.
This follows a letter by Mkhwebane to Modise to question the process, saying it was unlawful and unconstitutional.
The Speaker had set a deadline for Friday for parties to submit names.
This comes as ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo said the ruling party would not support the DA motion to remove Mkhwebane.