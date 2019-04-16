Port Elizabeth - Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday said it had received no reported cases of "sex for jobs" allegations within its Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP). Municipality spokesperson Gcobani Msindwana said the allegations were investigated by the municipality's community services directorate but that the probe did not go anywhere as no one came forward to register a case.

Msindwana said workers were encouraged to come forth and report cases, and could be rest assured their identity would be protected.

"We also had an engagement with Department of Public Works on the matter as the function resides with them."

"We can confirm that there was no reported case to the municipality and if there is anyone with proof that they have reported, they are welcome to contact Acting Director-Community services or alternatively Human Resource Manager of the municipality."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday alleged sex for jobs, sex for housing and sex for votes were practices happening in the Eastern Cape and across the country.

On Monday, DA premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga, together with the DA's spokesperson for women, Nomafrench Mbombo, and the DA's women's network chairperson, Georgina Faldtman, held a press conference and indicated the party had written to the Commission for Gender Equality to request an immediate investigation. The party claims affected women fear for their lives and are reluctant to open criminal cases.

Faldtman said she became aware of "sex for jobs" in EPWP in Komani at the Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the province.

Faldtman said while she was on the campaign trail, three women approached her and told her their stories.

She said the young women came forward and said they had slept with local municipal officials to receive RDP houses.

"We spoke to a woman who did not have sex for houses, but because someone else did, so she lost the house she was entitled to. The sex for houses scourge is thus a double-edged sword.

"Officials expect these women to sleep with them to get work and it is wrong. We, as politicians, need to open the can of worms and report it. We continue to encourage the women to open cases," said Faldtman.

Faldtman and Mbombo alleged that they came across vulnerable and struggling women who had to used their "bodies as CVs to get work".

African News Agency/ANA