The disruptive trashing actions of striking workers at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital are unacceptable and need to be dealt with decisively, the DA said. Picture: Supplied by the DA

Johannesburg - The National Health Education and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) Gauteng deputy secretary Gracia Rikhotso on Wednesday rejected as false reports that Charlotte Maxeke Hospital would shut down because its members were going to embark on a strike.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) this week warned that the hospital faced a possible shut down with staff downing tools over non-payment of overtime and performance bonuses. They were also concerns about unfilled vacancies.

However, on Wednesday morning Rikhotso denied that Nehawu members were embarking on a strike. She also distanced the union from the trashing of the hospital last week, which she blamed on criminal elements who took advantage of their lunchtime protest.

Read: PICS: Trashing of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital unacceptable - DA

Rikhotso said Nehawu members were not going on strike today at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

A Hospital spokesperson said the hospital "is open and services are running smoothly". The hospital, which has secured a court interdict preventing staff from going on strike, has already been cleaned.

Fears of a possible shut down prompted DA MPL Jack Bloom to say on Tuesday: "I am extremely concerned by threats that the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital will be closed by striking workers this Wednesday. Staff and patients have told me that these threats have been widely publicised in the hospital and are causing anxiety".

African News Agency/ANA