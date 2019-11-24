JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has dismissed the "misrepresentations" published by the Sunday Times newspaper under the headline "SABC to get spooks to spy on its staff”, and at the same time expressed concern at the leaking of confidential documents.
"It is totally false that the SABC board took a decision 'to spy on its staff members'," SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said in a statement on Sunday.
"No such decision has been taken. The SABC is further concerned that the newspaper used confidential board minutes to sensationalise and deliberately distort information, thereby causing panic and a trust deficit between the SABC board and employees," she said.
The SABC, as a public service broadcaster, fully championed the right to freedom of expression and the right to privacy for all its employees. There were no efforts by SABC leadership to compromise these two important rights meant for all South African citizens. In fact, the board had in the past taken a decision that no journalist should be subject to State Security Agency (SSA) processes of any kind in order to protect the constitutional rights of the media.
The SABC had witnessed several disclosures of confidential company information in the past year and the board was duty-bound to ensure that confidential information relating to the organisation was protected.