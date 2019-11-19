Johannesburg - Seven senior officials in the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) are holding on to their jobs despite having been implicated in tender and appointment irregularities amounting to more than R43million.
This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe, in her written responses to questions by the DA’s Lebo More in the provincial legislature.
More wanted Hlope to give details about irregular expenditure experienced by her department, including various tenders illegally issued to certain bus companies.
In her reply, Hlophe confirmed that investigations by her department had identified irregular expenditure from 2017 until August 2019. She said the total amount was R2.2m.
Hlophe also revealed that irregular appointments of bus companies began in 2016 and continued until September this year.