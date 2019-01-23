Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parliament's ad hoc committee tasked with filling vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says beleaguered former commissioners will be disqualified from its list of nominations. The committee met on Tuesday to deal with preliminary matters before shortlisting their preferred candidates for the vacancies, from 85 applications received.

Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said: “When your term ends, you must go. You can’t ask for an extension or a new term. When I checked the list last week, I saw that there were commissioners who have reapplied.”

Two candidates, Wallace Mgodi and Lulama Nare, have, according to Parliament’s legal service, already served their two terms in accordance with the legislation regulating the commission.

Parliament also heard that Nare has applied for a third term at the CGE, despite its governing act stipulating commissioners may only serve two terms. It also heard that Nare had written to the Speaker of Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the public protector to retain her position.

But, parliamentary legal adviser Herman Tembe said: “There was an error in the appointment of Lulama Nare in the presidential minutes, pointing out that her term doesn’t end on the 31st of December 2018.

“She has since written to the president, the Speaker of Parliament and the public protector on this matter. But the matter has been addressed,” said Tembe.

Eight vacant positions at the commission will have to be filled by the committee. The committee will ensure that it creates an opportunity for people across the country to have an opportunity to participate in the process.

Members of the committee agreed that the two will have to be removed from the list and not be considered for the positions.

ANC MP Grace Tseke said: “People who are disputing are the ones who have been holding higher positions in the commission. Mrs Lulama has been the chairperson of the commission. It is surprising that when you lead, sometimes you want people to follow, but when you're supposed to be led, it is something else."

Political Bureau