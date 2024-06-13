No to National Assembly yes to Provincial Legislatures, MK Party confirms members will be sworn in

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party will not send its 58 MPs to the National Assembly to be sworn in on Friday but will send some of its members to be sworn in at the provincial legislatures. This was confirmed by the party in a statement on Thursday night after making it clear that its members will not attend any swearing in ceremony.

“The MK Party confirms that the Members of the Provincial Legislatures will be sworn in during their respective sittings tomorrow the June 14, 2024,” the statement read. This is as the first sitting of the Provincial Legislature is set to take place on Friday in most of the provinces. In the same day, the first sitting of Parliament would also take place on Friday.

In an interview with eNCA, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they would not send their MPs to the National Assembly as they were still protesting the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) election results and would continue to pursue it. However, in a statement, the party said: “Our commitment to challenging election rigging and fraud remains firm. “The MK Party is unwavering in its pursuit to ensure that every vote reflects the true will of the people,” it said.