He said the money spent on IT was not value for money given there were no internal controls in national and provincial departments to clamp down on fraud and corruption.
He said the weak IT systems would not be able to help the state to fight this scourge. Makwetu was briefing the standing committee on public accounts.
He said there was a big gap between the money spent on IT and the ability to fight corruption.
“This has increased the risk of unauthorised and/or fraudulent transactions being processed on the system,” said Makwetu.