‘No winner in tariff wars’: Chinese Consul-General Pan Qingjiang addresses Wits students

The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) in conjunction with the Consulate General of China in Johannesburg has welcomed a group of 10 South African students who recently returned from an educational tour in the People’s Republic of China. Addressing the welcoming ceremony, Consul General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang, said his diplomatic mission will continue to do more to foster relations with South African communities.

“I am so glad to be on the Wits campus again and thank you very much for your invitation to join you at the ‘Reflections Seminar: the journey of discovery in China’. I still remember, before the departure for China, I had a brief talk with the delegation and I said that China will not disappoint you,” said the Chinese diplomat. “Today I know that your journey to discover China is a rewarding one. I am so happy. Congratulations on the conclusion of your study tour in China, organised by the Wits University in collaboration with my consulate, the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg.” Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang addressing staff at students at Wits University in Johannesburg. Pan said people-to-people exchanges form a critical cornerstone of South Africa-China relations.

“That is the reason why the Chinese side, including my consulate, has maintained close contacts and engagement with Wits University with the aim to further enhance mutual understanding and mutual learning. “I want to assure you, my consulate will continue to spare no effort to do our part and play our role in this aspect.” Touching on global politics, the Chinese diplomat said in the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism, China will not back down.

“China is of the view that we are living in a global village and all countries are on the same boat. All countries should be united in addressing our common challenges. What we should seek is solidarity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation “Unfortunately, protectionism and unilateralism is on the rise. The current hot topic is the crazy abuse of tariffs by one power. China is firmly against hegemony, bullying and coercion of any form. We call for cooperation. We believe there are no winners from trade or tariff wars, but we have to respond forcefully to any abuse.” He said in the current environment, countries of the Global South must stand together and hold hands.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit in 2024 was hosted by President of China, Xi Jinping, at a prestigious ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. On South Africa-China relations, Pan highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa elevated the bilateral ties to what is described as an all-round strategic cooperative partnership for the new era. “I hope more young people will get to know more and understand better about China, and care more about China-South Africa relations, and serve as ambassadors for China-South Africa friendship. We welcome more students from Wits University to visit and study in China,” he said. Deputy Vice-Chancellor for People Development and Culture at Wits University, Professor Garth Stevens. On the other hand, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for People Development and Culture at Wits University, Professor Garth Stevens told attendees that the relationship with the Consulate General of China in Joburg has been rewarding.

“The Consulate of China in Johannesburg has played an important role in this Journey of Discovery programme through support and partial funding, but also through investing time, not only here this evening, but also at the send-off ceremony for the delegation that travelled to China,” said Stevens. “During the send-off ceremony, the Consul-General (Pan), emphasised that the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges, especially communication between young people which oriented the Wits delegation for cross-cultural engagement in China. “Consul-General, let me once again welcome you and extend our thanks to yourself, and the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China, for your generous support of this programme and our students. At Wits, we value this partnership and we hope that this will be one of many engagements into the future as we continue to build global collaborations and partnerships as an institution, and enhance our students’ mobility within a 21st century world,” he said.

Wits University student, Siyamthanda Mashicila said her trip to China was a life-changing opportunity. On behalf of the Wits students, Master of Arts in Theatre and Performance student Siyamthanda Mashicila said her trip to China was a life-changing opportunity. “From the moment we arrived, it was clear that China is a country rich in history, technology advancement and vibrant culture. Every stop was a testament to China’s deep history, strategic development and commitment to innovation and leadership. It is no mystery why its global partnerships are thriving,” she said. “One of the most thought-provoking engagements we had was with Ms Phuti Joyce Tsipa, the South African Consul-General in Shanghai. She left me so inspired as a young leader learning for the first time how to navigate global education, engagement and partnership.