President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce his decision on the fate of embattled National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi after an inquiry recommended that they be fired. The inquiry, chaired by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, heard damning evidence against the two suspended state lawyers in February. Earlier this month, having received the final report, Ramaphosa sent it to Jiba and Mrwebi, asking them to respond to the findings in a form of representations.

In the report that has since been leaked, Mokgoro said the NPA Act makes it clear that interference with the work of the prosecutions authority is a crime.

She said Jiba and Mrwebi were not fit to hold office and recommended to Ramaphosa that he remove the pair as deputy national director of public prosecutions and special director of public prosecutions, respectively.

Their tenure at the NPA was characterised by failure to diligently exercise their duties, incompetence and lack of integrity while compromising the independence of the NPA, said Mokgoro.

Both were found to have failed to comply with court processes.

African News Agency/ANA