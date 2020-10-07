No work, no pay for public servants joining Cosatu strike

Johannesburg – The government has warned thousands of public servants on strike on Wednesday they will not be paid for joining the one-day nationwide protest action against corruption and attacks on collective bargaining.

The strike is protected but the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has indicated the “no work, no pay” principle must be applied.

The DPSA has also warned departments that do not effect the deductions will be in violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

”The ‘no work, no pay’ (principle) must be effected in the month of the protest, if possible, but not later than the next month after the protest action,” DPSA director-general Yoliswa Makhasi said in a circular sent to all heads of departments on the eve of the strike.

Makhasi said no leave should be granted for purposes of joining the protest action and essential service workers such as doctors, nurses and police officers were not allowed to take part in the strike during working hours.