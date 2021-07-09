No Zuma supporters in sight

Pietermaritzburg - There is not a single supporter of former President Jacob Zuma in sight outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning, with a heavy police presence and barricades cordoning off Church Street where the court is located.

Although throngs of his supporters were expected to gather outside the court in a show of support for Zuma, as they often do during the former head of state's court appearances, strict restrictions issued by the Msunduzi Municipality have limited activity outside the high court where the court has dismissed, with costs, his application to have his arrest stayed.