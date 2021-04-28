Nomafrench Mbombo quits DA leadership position on same day as partner

Johannesburg – Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has resigned as the DA's Women's Network Federal leader on the same day her partner, Bonginkosi Madikizela, quit as DA provincial leader and MEC.

The DA in the Western Cape confirmed Mbombo’s resignation on Wednesday night.

Mbombo will remain in the provincial cabinet as the Health MEC – she has been in this position since 2018.

“I can confirm that Mbombo has resigned as the DA's Women's Network Federal (leader), her deputy, Arlene Adams, will step in and attend meetings,” said Jaco Londt, the provincial chairperson.

Madikizela, who was the Transport and Public Works MEC and provincial leader, submitted his resignation from both positions following his suspension over his qualifications scandal, having admitted that he had lied about his BCom degree on his CV.

“Today, Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela tendered his resignation from the Western Cape cabinet, which I have accepted. I believe that his decision under the circumstances was the right and honourable thing to do,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

“Madikizela has worked hard in both the human settlements and transport and public works portfolios, and I wish to thank him for the valuable contribution he has made to delivering progress in our province over the years,” said Winde.

Winde announced that Tertius Simmers will continue to act as minister of Transport and Public Works, ’’in advance of a further statement he will make on his cabinet composition shortly’’.

