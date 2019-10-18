Former NPA senior official Nomgcobo Jiba failed to get her job back in the prosecuting body following the High Court decision to reject her application. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former National Prosecuting Authority senior official Nomgcobo Jiba failed to get her job back in the prosecuting body following the High Court decision to reject her application. The judgment of the court found that Jiba cannot be reinstated into the position of deputy director of public prosecutions because she did not have a strong case.

Jiba had launched the application in the Westerrn Cape High Court a few months ago. This prevented Parliament from proceeding with her removal from office in line with the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But Jiba had challenged her axing from the NPA and the report by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Ramaphosa had used that report to fire her and then special director Lawrence Mrwebi in April this year.

But the Western Cape High Court ruled against her that she must be reinstated in her position.